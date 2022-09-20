JOE Market Cap Tops $70.21 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001134 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, JOE has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $70.21 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

JOE Profile

JOE was first traded on June 28th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 325,720,927 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

