Jordan Park Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jordan Park Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $392.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $405.73 and its 200-day moving average is $412.32. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

