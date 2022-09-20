JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAX has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Ströer SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.7 %

ETR:SAX opened at €38.30 ($39.08) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a twelve month high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €42.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of €50.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.