JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR)

Investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Velodyne Lidar to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.98.

Get Velodyne Lidar alerts:

Velodyne Lidar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $246.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. Velodyne Lidar has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar ( NASDAQ:VLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.18. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 65.56% and a negative net margin of 384.36%. The firm had revenue of $11.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Velodyne Lidar news, insider David S. Hall sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,722,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,787.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider David S. Hall sold 462,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $541,483.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,510,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Hall sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $907,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,722,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,787.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,456,841 shares of company stock worth $9,354,674 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Velodyne Lidar

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Velodyne Lidar during the 4th quarter worth about $302,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 41,970 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Velodyne Lidar by 334.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 101,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 78,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Velodyne Lidar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time 3D vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers surround-view lidar for autonomous vehicles, drones, security, mobile robots, and mapping applications; and solid state lidar for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous applications. The company also provides Vella Development Kit that provides access to lidar-based perception software paired with sensors; Intelligent Infrastructure Solution for monitoring traffic networks and public spaces to generate real-time data analytics and predictions for enhancing traffic and crowd flow efficiency; and Vella software solution, a data curation software platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velodyne Lidar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velodyne Lidar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.