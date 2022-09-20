Juggernaut (JGN) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $203,028.00

Juggernaut (JGN) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. Juggernaut has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and approximately $203,028.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for $0.0429 or 0.00000224 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded down 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,157.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005289 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007443 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00060035 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010628 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005406 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00064161 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

