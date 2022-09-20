Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,520,000 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the August 15th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Jumia Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. Jumia Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average of $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jumia Technologies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 94.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Jumia Technologies

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

