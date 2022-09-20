Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX) Director Paul André Huet Purchases 7,065 Shares of Stock

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) (TSE:RNX – Get Rating) Director Paul André Huet acquired 7,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,276.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 432,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,242,666.95.

Paul André Huet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Paul André Huet acquired 6,745 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,885.61.

On Thursday, August 25th, Paul André Huet sold 96,721 shares of Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$316,277.67.

Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO) Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.48. Karora Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.20 and a 12-month high of C$0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71. The company has a market cap of C$291.99 million and a P/E ratio of -60.00.

About Karora Resources Inc. (RNX.TO)

RNC Minerals, a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base and precious metal properties primarily in Canada. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, gold, and precious metal deposits. Its principal properties are the Beta Hunt mine located in Kambalda, Western Australia; and the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt project with 233 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 9,306.5 hectares located in the Abitibi mining camp, Quebec, as well as the Reed mine located in the Flin Flon, Manitoba.

