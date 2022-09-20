Katalyo (KTLYO) Reaches One Day Volume of $62,846.00

Katalyo (KTLYO) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Katalyo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0231 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Katalyo has a total market cap of $246,704.31 and $62,846.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Katalyo has traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00120481 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005301 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $167.37 or 0.00887089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Katalyo Coin Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official website for Katalyo is www.katalyo.com. Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com. The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Katalyo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

