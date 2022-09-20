Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMFGet Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,417 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

