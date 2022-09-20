Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,417 shares changing hands.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
