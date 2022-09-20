Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.18

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.18 and traded as high as $8.34. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 60,417 shares changing hands.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Trading Up 1.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.18.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

