KB Home (KBH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect KB Home to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KB Home Stock Up 3.2 %

KBH opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $50.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.64.

KB Home Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of KB Home

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter worth $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.77.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

