KCCPAD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (KCCPAD)

KCCPAD (KCCPAD) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. KCCPAD has a total market capitalization of $998,709.09 and approximately $2.00 worth of KCCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, KCCPAD has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar. One KCCPAD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KCCPAD Coin Profile

KCCPAD (CRYPTO:KCCPAD) is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2021. KCCPAD’s total supply is 136,144,011 coins. KCCPAD’s official Twitter account is @KCCPad_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KCCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCCPAD is a deflationary launch pad, there is a 1% fee for selling, a 25% fee for early unstaking and projects will need to commit to buying and burning tokens to launch their IDOs.Telegram”

