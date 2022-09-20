Keep Network Trading Down 8.1% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Keep Network has a total market capitalization of $124.41 million and approximately $238,805.00 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000760 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00123013 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005259 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002349 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.27 or 0.00879645 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Keep Network Coin Profile
Keep Network’s genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Keep Network Coin Trading
