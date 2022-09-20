Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by SevenBridge Financial Group LLC

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of K. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,845,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,740 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,981,000 after acquiring an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after acquiring an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after acquiring an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,672,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,863,000 after acquiring an additional 394,434 shares during the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $10,341,786.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $7,249,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,631,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,105,241,936.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $10,341,786.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,024,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,028,429.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 896,199 shares of company stock valued at $66,145,333. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg stock opened at $71.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $76.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.77% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Kellogg from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $64.00) on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.20.

Kellogg Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.