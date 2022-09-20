Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Trading Down 0.8%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.79. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.

