Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI) Trading Down 0.8%

Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RESI – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $11.79. 170 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.88.
Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.96.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF (RESI)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Residential & Apartment Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.