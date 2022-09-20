Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 123.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 847.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NWL stock opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.08 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 54.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Newell Brands from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Newell Brands news, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 953,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,096,220.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Courtney Mather sold 50,000 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $908,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,255.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brett Icahn sold 71,304 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $1,204,324.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 953,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,096,220.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

