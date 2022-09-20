Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 235.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 335 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Diamondback Energy from $196.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.58.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

FANG opened at $130.93 on Tuesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.06.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 42.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 26.3 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to buy up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $3.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.32%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

