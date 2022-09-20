Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $471,000 Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EQT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on EQT from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on EQT from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of EQT from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EQT from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $47.34 on Tuesday. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.51 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.43.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

EQT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently -22.06%.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

