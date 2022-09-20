Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 579 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 136.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at $94,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37 and a beta of 1.37. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $70.12 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

