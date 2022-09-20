Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 522 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 140.9% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IUSG opened at $87.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.84 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.81.

