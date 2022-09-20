KeyCorp Comments on Teladoc Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) – KeyCorp issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Teladoc Health in a report issued on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp analyst S. Schoenhaus expects that the health services provider will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Teladoc Health’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $592.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.86 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 441.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.04%.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.88.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $30.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $27.38 and a twelve month high of $156.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,551 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,746 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 946,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,614 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Teladoc Health

In related news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,151 shares of company stock worth $370,316. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.