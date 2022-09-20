Kidpik (PIK) versus Its Rivals Critical Contrast

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) is one of 52 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail – order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Kidpik to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kidpik and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $21.83 million -$5.95 million -1.91 Kidpik Competitors $15.37 billion $805.50 million -7.55

Kidpik’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Kidpik. Kidpik is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

9.8% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 67.5% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kidpik and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -33.94% -62.91% -35.98% Kidpik Competitors -12.28% 318.42% -7.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Kidpik and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kidpik Competitors 167 1023 3308 46 2.71

As a group, “Catalog & mail – order houses” companies have a potential upside of 58.70%. Given Kidpik’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kidpik has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Kidpik competitors beat Kidpik on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. It serves its customers through its retail website, shop.kidpik.com; amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

