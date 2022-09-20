Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Up 15.3% in August

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,260,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the August 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 325,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.24. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $15.24.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSA. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,118,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,114,000 after buying an additional 581,329 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 357,387 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,570,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 360,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,588,000 after purchasing an additional 201,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.