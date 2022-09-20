Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €23.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €23.00 ($23.47) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on KGX. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €29.00 ($29.59) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €53.00 ($54.08) target price on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($55.10) price target on Kion Group in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($76.53) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Kion Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at €21.55 ($21.99) on Tuesday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of €57.87 ($59.05) and a 1 year high of €81.82 ($83.49). The company has a 50-day moving average of €40.43 and a 200 day moving average of €48.30.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

