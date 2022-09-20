Kishu Inu (KISHU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $962,772.00

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Kishu Inu has a market capitalization of $37.90 million and approximately $962,772.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kishu Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Kishu Inu has traded 18% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00120049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005225 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005224 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.36 or 0.00874376 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Kishu Inu Profile

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kishu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

