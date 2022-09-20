Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KRG shares. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.68 and a 12 month high of $23.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -135.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

