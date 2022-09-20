Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,958,610 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,709,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,706,000 after buying an additional 6,500,929 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,149.3% during the 1st quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,078,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671,885 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 113.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,156,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 170.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,774,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Kite Realty Group Trust has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $23.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -135.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point cut their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

