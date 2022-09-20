Klimatas Price Tops $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded 215.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 64.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,537.77 and $16.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 53.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

Klimatas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals.”

