KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

KNYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €76.00 ($77.55) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

KONE Oyj Stock Down 4.3 %

KNYJY stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.70. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $37.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About KONE Oyj

KONE Oyj ( OTCMKTS:KNYJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 29.23%. On average, research analysts expect that KONE Oyj will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

