Korn Ferry (KFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 22nd

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Korn Ferry has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Korn Ferry has a payout ratio of 10.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Korn Ferry to earn $4.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.24. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.01). Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,849,000 after acquiring an additional 186,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,780,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,821,000 after acquiring an additional 35,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 790,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

