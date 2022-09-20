Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.89.

KR stock opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Kroger has a 12-month low of $38.22 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,586 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in Kroger by 5.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,176,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,483,000 after purchasing an additional 60,647 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 7.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 21,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Kroger by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

