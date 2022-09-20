Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €99.00 Price Target by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Analysts

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €99.00 ($101.02) price objective on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KRN. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($123.47) target price on Krones in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) target price on Krones in a research note on Friday. Warburg Research set a €129.00 ($131.63) price target on Krones in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Krones in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Krones in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Krones Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ETR:KRN opened at €88.45 ($90.26) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10. Krones has a 52-week low of €67.50 ($68.88) and a 52-week high of €99.60 ($101.63). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.69.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

