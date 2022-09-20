KUN (KUN) Achieves Market Cap of $7,200.65

KUN (KUN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 20th. In the last week, KUN has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One KUN coin can now be bought for $3.60 or 0.00018793 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KUN has a total market capitalization of $7,200.65 and approximately $304.00 worth of KUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00120105 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005220 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005219 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002339 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00873491 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KUN Profile
KUN’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000 coins. The official website for KUN is kun.kuna.io. KUN’s official Twitter account is @KunaExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KUN Coin Trading
