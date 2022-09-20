Kwmg LLC Buys 938 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. ESG Planning bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,066,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,821,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VCR opened at $263.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $263.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.54. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

