Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the August 15th total of 24,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Kyocera Trading Up 0.4 %

KYOCY opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.46. Kyocera has a twelve month low of $50.41 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter. Kyocera had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 5.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kyocera will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

