Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $409.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.78. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.09 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $610.30.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.