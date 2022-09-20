Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 330.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

NYSE:LW opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.32.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

