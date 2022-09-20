Lambda (LAMB) 24-Hour Volume Hits $920,179.00

Lambda (LAMB) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $2.84 million and $920,179.00 worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00122809 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.34 or 0.00875999 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Lambda

Lambda’s genesis date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,646,414,198 coins. Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

