Lamden Market Capitalization Achieves $2.19 Million (TAU)

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $42,731.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 31.5% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lamden alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00006615 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004912 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000052 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lamden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lamden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.