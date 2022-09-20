Landshare (LAND) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $16,025.00

Landshare (LAND) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Landshare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00003406 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Landshare has a market capitalization of $1.95 million and $16,025.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Landshare

Landshare’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,820,193 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,748 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Landshare’s official website is landshare.io.

Landshare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Landshare aims to bring real estate to the Binance Smart Chain. Featuring asset-based stablecoin vaults, a utility token, house flipping pools, and a governance protocol, Landshare offers a full-fledged DeFi platform based on US real estate assets.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landshare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

