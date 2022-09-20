Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Landstar System

Landstar System Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 25.9% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 18.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,981,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.05. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.

About Landstar System

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.