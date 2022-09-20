Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,510,000 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the August 15th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 276,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms recently commented on LSTR. StockNews.com downgraded Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on Landstar System to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.08.
In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of Landstar System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,787,550.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.13 and its 200-day moving average is $150.05. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63.
Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 11.7 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 10.03%.
Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.
