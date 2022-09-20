Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) CAO Andrea Sabens Sells 386 Shares of Stock

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Andrea Sabens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52.

On Monday, July 18th, Andrea Sabens sold 1,093 shares of Lantheus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total value of $78,116.71.

On Friday, July 15th, Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH opened at $77.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.98. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 179.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 44,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lantheus during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter valued at about $553,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $356,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

