LCG (LCG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13,627.00

LCG (LCG) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. During the last week, LCG has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. LCG has a total market cap of $11.25 million and $13,627.00 worth of LCG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LCG coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get LCG alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00122557 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005300 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $167.38 or 0.00887022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About LCG

LCG’s official website is lcg-energy.com. The official message board for LCG is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=-1. LCG’s official Twitter account is @LcgIco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LCG

According to CryptoCompare, “The LCG Group ecosystem is powered by the LCG Group Token (LCG). The LCG Token will be usable for a wide array of services such as to cover electricity needs as a payment method, to provide investment options, to access energy-related services and products in the LCG ecosystem and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LCG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LCG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LCG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.