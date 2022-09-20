LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Sets New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €158.00 to €92.00. The stock traded as low as $65.10 and last traded at $65.10, with a volume of 1755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.86.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LEGIF. Kempen & Co upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research report on Friday.

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

