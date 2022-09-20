Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $325.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LGGNY shares. Berenberg Bank raised Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Legal & General Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 298 ($3.60) to GBX 295 ($3.56) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legal & General Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $15.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.48. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of $14.07 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

