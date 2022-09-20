Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Leidos by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Activity at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 3,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.52, for a total value of $320,295.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,122.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Leidos Trading Down 0.1 %

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leidos from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Leidos from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.13.

LDOS stock opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.65 and its 200 day moving average is $102.01.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.04. Leidos had a return on equity of 22.18% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.96%.

About Leidos

(Get Rating)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.