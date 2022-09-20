Lennar (LEN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, September 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $78.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. Lennar has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $117.54.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEN shares. StockNews.com cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,382 shares in the company, valued at $3,393,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 51.6% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 42.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.