Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the August 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 121,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNVGY opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Lenovo Group has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $35.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.95.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.7444 per share. This represents a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Lenovo Group’s payout ratio is 46.42%.
Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It operates through Intelligent Devices Group, Infrastructure Solutions Group, and Solutions and Services Group segments. The company offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones.
