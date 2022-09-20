Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF) Short Interest Update

Leon’s Furniture Limited (OTCMKTS:LEFUF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the August 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 115.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Leon’s Furniture from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance
OTCMKTS LEFUF opened at $12.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.19. Leon’s Furniture has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $21.51.
About Leon’s Furniture
Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Leon’s Furniture (LEFUF)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for Leon's Furniture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leon's Furniture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.