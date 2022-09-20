LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
LifeVantage Stock Performance
Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.
LifeVantage Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- Oracle’s Short-Term Pain Could Be Your Long-Term Gain
- Lucid is Looking Like a Clear EV Winner
- Still Lovin’ It: Investors Keep Visiting McDonald’s
- Did FedEx Just Deliver A Buying Opportunity?
- Autozone Shifts Back Into Rally-Mode, New Highs Are In Sight
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.