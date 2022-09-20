LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

Shares of LifeVantage stock opened at $3.90 on Monday. LifeVantage has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.96 million, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.22.

LifeVantage Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. LifeVantage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LifeVantage

LifeVantage Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 0.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 974,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 4.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 23,788 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeVantage during the first quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

