Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Lifeway Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Lifeway Foods Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ LWAY opened at $5.80 on Friday. Lifeway Foods has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.84 million, a PE ratio of 96.67 and a beta of 1.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifeway Foods

Lifeway Foods ( NASDAQ:LWAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $30.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lifeway Foods will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,079 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.15% of Lifeway Foods worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Rating)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.